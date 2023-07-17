Insider Buying: IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Insider Buys £59,700.18 in Stock

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) insider Rohan Cummings bought 43,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £59,700.18 ($76,804.55).

IG Design Group Trading Down 3.6 %

IGR opened at GBX 132.50 ($1.70) on Monday. IG Design Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 200.40 ($2.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.37. The company has a market cap of £129.84 million, a P/E ratio of -630.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.41) target price on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

