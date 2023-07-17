Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $350.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INSP. UBS Group raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.70.

NYSE:INSP opened at $326.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.03 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.62 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.33.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.91, for a total value of $155,478.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,943.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $5,426,250. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 24,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

