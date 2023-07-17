International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE IP traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

