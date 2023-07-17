Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for about 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RPV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,351. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

