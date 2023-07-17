Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 414,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

PSCE traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $50.08. 10,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,326. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.11. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

