Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 17th (ATVI, BBIO, BUSE, CRVL, ESS, ESSA, MED, NPO, PG, SHOP)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 17th:
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
