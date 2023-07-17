Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 17th (AAU, ADXS, AEZS, AINC, AIRG, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARGX, AWH)

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 17th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

