Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for July 17th (AAU, ADXS, AEZS, AINC, AIRG, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, ARGX, AWH)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, July 17th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $436.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coveo Solutions (OTCMKTS:CVOSF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA). HSBC Holdings plc issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM). HSBC Holdings plc issued a hold rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR). The firm issued a hold rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

