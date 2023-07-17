Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.96

Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.95, with a volume of 75677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $7,000,469 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Tobam boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

