iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

