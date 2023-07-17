iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Position Lessened by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,481 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.