iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $450.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $453.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.