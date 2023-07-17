iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

