iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $22,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,816,000 after acquiring an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,499,000 after purchasing an additional 40,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV remained flat at $79.60 during midday trading on Monday. 95,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $80.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

