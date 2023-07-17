iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.40. 212,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,599. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.80.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.