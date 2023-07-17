iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 498,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,770. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

