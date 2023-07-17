iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,976 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

