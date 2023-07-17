iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 20.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $52,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $97.91. 1,501,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,371. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

