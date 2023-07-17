iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Cwm LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456,228 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.6% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cwm LLC owned 1.80% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $242,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,955,000 after buying an additional 51,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,098,000 after buying an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after buying an additional 1,282,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after buying an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. 111,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,189. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

