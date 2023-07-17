iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by Tnf LLC

Tnf LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 4.5% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MBB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $93.34. 371,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,185. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.17. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2641 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.