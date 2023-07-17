iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,359 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.