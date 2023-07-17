iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,698 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

