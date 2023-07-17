iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Decreased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,784 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $22,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,915 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.28. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.