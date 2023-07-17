iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.11. 111,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,610. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

