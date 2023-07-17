iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $191.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

