iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $194.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,987,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,729,387. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

