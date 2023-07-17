iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.71

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.71 and last traded at $99.69, with a volume of 162906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

