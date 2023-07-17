iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after purchasing an additional 780,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.