iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.