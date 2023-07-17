JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.92 and last traded at $37.07. 1,167,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,383,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

JD.com Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

