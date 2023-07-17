Jefferies Financial Group Boosts JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JELD-WEN news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $26,744,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,240,000 after acquiring an additional 875,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $7,316,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,372,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 631,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $5,781,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

