Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $62.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $68.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.