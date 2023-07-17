JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $18.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 2.33. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $55,931.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,431.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.