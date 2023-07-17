JMP Securities Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $75.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $967,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,446 shares of company stock worth $34,226,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

