Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Johnson Service Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of JSG traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110.60 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,827. The company has a market cap of £466.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.44. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.40 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Johnson Service Group

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

