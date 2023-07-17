Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) PT Raised to GBX 125

Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 125 ($1.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Johnson Service Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of JSG traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110.60 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,827. The company has a market cap of £466.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,860.00, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.44. Johnson Service Group has a 1-year low of GBX 69 ($0.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 126.40 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Johnson Service Group
