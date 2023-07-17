JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Price Target to GBX 185

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.06) to GBX 185 ($2.38) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Senior from GBX 183 ($2.35) to GBX 205 ($2.64) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior Price Performance

SNIRF stock opened at C$2.17 on Thursday. Senior has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.77.

About Senior

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.