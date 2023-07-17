JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

ACVA stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.54 million. Analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $302,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 238,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,818,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $302,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,429.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,618,339 shares of company stock valued at $76,623,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.