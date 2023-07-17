JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to “Overweight”

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a £119 ($153.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of £124 ($159.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPX stock traded up GBX 165 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £106.20 ($136.63). 56,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.41. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,481.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,448 ($121.55) and a 12 month high of £124.40 ($160.04).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

