JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) to “Overweight”

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a £119 ($153.09) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of £124 ($159.53). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of SPX stock traded up GBX 165 ($2.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £106.20 ($136.63). 56,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £107.71 and its 200-day moving average price is £112.41. The company has a market cap of £7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,481.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 9,448 ($121.55) and a 12 month high of £124.40 ($160.04).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
