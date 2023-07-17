JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,050 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.11. 361,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,141,747. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.