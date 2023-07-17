JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.48 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, JUNO has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and $119,098.05 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,524,151 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

