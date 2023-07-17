Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Given New GBX 131 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 143 ($1.84) to GBX 131 ($1.69) in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of JFHHF opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.60.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

