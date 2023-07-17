Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.77. 579,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,802,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Kanzhun Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,205,000 after buying an additional 1,487,391 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

