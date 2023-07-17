Kava (KAVA) Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $583.60 million and $21.11 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00047279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 634,203,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,280,289 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

