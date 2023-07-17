KeyCorp Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $450.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s FY2025 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PH. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $413.85.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $396.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $402.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.36 and its 200-day moving average is $337.93.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

