KeyCorp Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ITT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. ITT has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

