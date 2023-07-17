Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 200.5% from the June 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kintara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kintara Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 667,284 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KTRA stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,263. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). Equities research analysts predict that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.