Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Liberty Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.55.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

