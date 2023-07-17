Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,237,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 3,491,920 shares.The stock last traded at $1.38 and had previously closed at $1.32.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
