LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after buying an additional 476,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 85,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in LKQ by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

