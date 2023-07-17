LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of LKQ opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

