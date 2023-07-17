Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.1% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $34,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.58.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $229.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,947. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200 day moving average of $207.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.